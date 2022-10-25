More from Star Tribune
World
At least 24 dead in Bangladesh from tropical storm
A tropical storm that lashed Bangladesh left at least 24 people dead and about 8 million without power across the delta nation, officials and news reports said Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Weather Models Are Part Of The Equation
Our ration of rain is over with clearing today and a bright-blue sky returning tomorrow. 50s linger into Thursday, close to average for late October. Mild Pacific winds blow into early November, with 60s this weekend - spilling into next week. Confidence levels are high the models are correct. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Politics
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday.
Business
Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight
Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.