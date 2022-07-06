More from Star Tribune
Prosecutor: Fatal Italy avalanche likely unpredictable event
Authorities said conditions in the Italian Alps were too unstable Wednesday for search teams and dogs to work on the mountain where five people remained missing after a fatal weekend avalanche.
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 6
Officials: Heavy rains leave 17 dead over 3 days in Pakistan
Three days of monsoon rains left at least 17 people dead and damaged dozens of homes across southwest Pakistan, officials said Wednesday.
EXPLAINER: Factors behind Sydney's recent flood emergencies
Parts of Australia's largest city have been inundated by four major floods since March last year, leaving weary residents questioning how many times they can rebuild.
Homes of 85,000 people at risk, but rain eases around Sydney
Floodwaters inundated or were threatening the homes of 85,000 people around Sydney on Wednesday as rivers started to recede and the heavy rains tracked north of Australia's largest city.