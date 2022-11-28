More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 42; snow Tuesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 28
Paul Douglas
Calm And Cloudy Monday Before Plowable Snow Tuesday
Take Monday (if you can) to get any last-minute holiday decorations up without any snow on the ground, as snow will cover everything up once again Tuesday. This looks like a plowable (2"+) snow for the region. - D.J. Kayser
