Nation
2 bodies found in creeks as atmospheric river drops record-breaking rain in Pacific Northwest
Authorities rescued people from raging rivers and roads submerged by high waters in the Pacific Northwest and continued to investigate the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in Oregon creeks this week as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain, flooding and unseasonably warm temperatures to the region.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 30 with patchy clouds ahead of a potential record high Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Freezing rain causes accidents that leave 3 dead in Germany while Munich airport resumes flights
Freezing rain and cold weather buffeting Germany were blamed for traffic accidents that left three dead on Tuesday while Munich Airport temporarily suspended flights.
Golf
December golf in Minnesota? Warm weather leads to rush on tee times.
Available spots went quickly as courses made times available because of weather forecasts for Thursday and Friday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: December warm up, high 44
Things stay unseasonably warm Wednesday and into the weekend.