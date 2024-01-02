More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 2
Finland and Sweden set this winter's cold records as temperature plummets below minus 40
Finland and Sweden recorded the coldest temperatures of the winter Tuesday as thermometers plummeted to minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 Fahrenheit) as a result of a cold spell prevailing in the Nordic region.
Paul Douglas
Winter Struggling With El Nino Signal
The next 3 weeks are (historically) the coldest of the year and we will see 20s by late next week with a few single digit lows. Models print out 1-2" snow Friday into Sunday, but next week's big snowstorm will probably track south of Minnesota. We'll get the cold - and ice will (finally) form on area lakes. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 26; partly cloudy and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
It Will Actually Feel Like January Next Week
Temperatures run 5-10F above average this week but a shot of colder air arrives next week with a few days in the teens; nights near 0F. ECMWF ensemble models predict a few subzero nights around January 20-22, with highs topping 40F again in late January and early February. Weather models hint at snow early next week, but latest runs keep the heaviest amounts south of Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson