Nation
New ice core analysis shows sharp Greenland warming spike
A sharp spike in Greenland temperatures since 1995 showed the giant northern island 2.7 degrees (1.5 degrees Celsius) hotter than its 20th-century average, the warmest in more than 1,000 years, according to new ice core data.
Weather
Up to 8 inches of snow coming to SE. Minn.; 2 to 6 inches in metro
Snow will begin Wednesday night and last through Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Local
'Lake Chipotle' floods south Minneapolis parking lot early this year
The massive puddle usually doesn't appear until spring. A company was draining the parking lot, and more permanent fixes are apparently on the way.
Paul Douglas
4-7" Of Snow For The Metro Through Thursday
A snowstorm will bring a swath of heavy snow across the metro Wednesday Night into Thursday morning, with the snow tapering off into the afternoon hours. Overall 4-7" can be expected - heaviest on the south and east sides, lighter in the northwest metro. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 26; cloudy with periods of snow, with road conditions worsening
The latest on the winter storm headed to the Twin Cities and region. Click here to read more.