World
Death toll climbs as Cyclone Freddy slams Malawi, Mozambique
An unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at least 56 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed.
Nation
As atmospheric river exits, a new storm threatens California
Wet, miserable weather continued across huge swaths of California on Sunday as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward, while a new storm threatened another onslaught of rain, snow and gusting winds as soon as Monday.
Paul Douglas
Eighth snowiest winter at MSP so far — midweek temps in 40s ahead
With this weekends snow we climbed into the top ten snowiest winters on record at MSP. A quiet Monday is ahead, and highs look to climb to the 40s mid-week. But we watch a Thursday-Friday system that'll bring rain and snow chances. - D.J. Kayser