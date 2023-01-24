More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries; high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 24
Why do kids reject their winter coats? Let's turn to science
The youth resistance to warm clothing is strong. But there are legitimate reasons behind it, as three Minnesota doctors explain.
We're gaining 2 minutes of light every day — and other reasons to get out of bed
Minnesota's streak of cloudy weather continues. But, hey, we're gaining daylight.
Paul Douglas
Light snow chances, then an Arctic slap Late Week
Partly sunny skies give way to a light snow dusting tomorrow. A more impressive clipper arrives Thursday night with an inch or two of wind-whipped snow & falling temps. The weekend ahead looks plenty cold. Bundle up! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson