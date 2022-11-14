More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Light, steady snow, 1 to 2 inches; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 14
Paul Douglas
Todd Nelson: A snowy few days, followed by a cold snap
It'll be a cold and somewhat snowy week ahead. Light snow develops Monday with some 1" to 2" possible by the end of the day. More light snow falls Tuesday & Wednesday with additional accumulations possible. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Afternoon forecast: Cold and cloudy, high 31
It's a cold and overcast Sunday. Prepare for off and on snow in the coming week. Bundle up and drive safe.
Morning forecast: Cold, snow chance Monday
We're deep in the freezer now, Minnesota. It will be a cold Sunday with a high of 31 and a chance for flurries. Monday has a stronger chance for snow.