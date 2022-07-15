More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Humid and partly sunny
A morning thunderstorm possible; otherwise, humid with clouds and sun. A high of 85.
UK issues 1st-ever 'red' warning for hot weather next week
Britain's Met Office issued its first ever "red" warning for exceptional heat, saying record temperatures early next week will put even healthy people at risk of serious illness and death.
Fires ravage French forests near Atlantic as Europe heats up
A thousand firefighters with 10 water-dumping planes struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged pine forests near the Atlantic coast.
Evening forecast: Low of 69; increasing clouds with a strong thunderstorm late
Storms can bring flash flooding and damaging winds.
Paul Douglas
Storms Move Out Friday Morning - Stretch Of 90s This Weekend Into Next Week
Storms are likely late Thursday night into Friday morning - some of which could be severe. After a few pop-up storms Saturday, we'll see a stretch of 90F (or near-90F) weather from Sunday into next week. - D.J. Kayser