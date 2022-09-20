More from Star Tribune
World
Fiona brings hurricane winds to Turks and Caicos Islands
Hurricane Fiona raked the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot, muggy; high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 20
World
Storm damages space center in Japan, 130K still lack power
A tropical storm that dumped heavy rain as it cut across Japan moved into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday after killing two and injuring more than 100, paralyzing traffic and leaving thousands of homes without power.
Paul Douglas
September Is Minnesota's Fog Season
One more surge of summer warmth sparks mid-80s today with a few scattered T-storms possible. A blustery northwest wind treats us to 60s Wednesday, and outer suburbs may awake to 40s Thursday and Friday morning. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state's vast western coast this weekend.