Afternoon forecast: Flurries possible, high 21
Watch for light snow but don't expect any accumulation.
Powerful storm pounds the Black Sea region, leaving more than a half-million people without power
A weekend storm that pounded the Black Sea region toppled trees, tore down power lines and flooded coastal areas of southern Russia and Ukraine, leaving more than a half-million people without power Monday, officials and media reports said.
Morning forecast: Sunny, cold, high 22
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 22
Paul Douglas
Driving On Snow Is A Winter Artform
No big storms in sight into at least mid-December. Another southern system may brush us with a little slush on Saturday night, but the pattern isn't favorable for white-knuckle commutes. In fact daytime highs may top 40F next weekend - I could see a string of 40s the first week of December. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Heavy snowfall in Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova leaves 1 person dead and many without electricity
Heavy snowfall and strong blizzards in Romania and Moldova on Sunday left one person dead and hundreds of localities without electricity, as well as forcing the closure of some national roads, authorities said.