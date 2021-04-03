More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Chauvin case shines spotlight on Minneapolis police history of mistreating the handcuffed
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Chauvin case shines spotlight on Minneapolis police history of mistreating the handcuffed
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Chauvin case shines spotlight on Minneapolis police history of mistreating the handcuffed
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Chauvin case shines spotlight on Minneapolis police history of mistreating the handcuffed
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Hurricane Center report details $2.9 billion cost from Delta
Hurricane Delta, which made landfall about 11 miles (about 18 kilometers) from where the devastating Hurricane Laura hit a little more than a month earlier, cost $2.9 billion in the United States and was linked to six deaths in the U.S. and Mexico, according to a report from the National Hurricane Center.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 69, sunny and mild
It'll be a beautiful day, with an even warmer Sunday ahead.
Nation
Smugglers sentenced for journey that left 3 sisters dead
Two smugglers were sentenced to federal prison on Friday for leading three sisters from Mexico into California, where they froze to death in a mountain snowstorm.
Evening forecast: Low of 40 ahead of weekend with above-average warmth
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Local
High winds that fanned wildfires in Minnesota have eased, but fire danger remains, as Friday night blazes show
Late-night fires plagued Richfield, Anoka as dry conditions persisted.