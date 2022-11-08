More from Star Tribune
Nation
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm early Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline, forecasters said.
Paul Douglas
Nothing I Say Today Will Shock You
ECMWF (the European model) prints out 1-3" rain for central Minnesota (including much of the metro) by Friday. I hope it's right this time. Soak up squalls of rain, growls of thunder and 60s later this week, because 20s and 30s will be the rule next week. With a dash of snow. Check the blog to more details. -Todd Nelson
Local
Sunday's red-flag warning for wildfires was rare for November in Minnesota
A storm system will move in this week that should bring some relief to drought-stricken parts of the state.