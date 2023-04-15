More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 50, rainy, gusty and chilly
Our early taste of summer has gone, replaced by much cooler air and rain and thunderstorms. It'll get colder overnight, with a chance of snow early Sunday.
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
In some ways, it was the Florida Man of storms – not quite knowing when to say when.
Paul Douglas
Back to Reality This Weekend. Rain/Snow Mix Likely
It's back to reality this weekend with cool, wet and windy weather. A few showers and thunderstorms could give way to a slushy coating overnight into early Sunday morning across parts of the state. Check the blog for more updates. -Todd Nelson
Florida floods: Businesses, residents begin cleaning up mess
Workers at one of Fort Lauderdale's landmark restaurants spent Friday tearing out carpeting and original hardwood floors, both ruined when 8 inches (0.25 meters) of water poured inside two days earlier.
'Astonishingly large' swings between floods, droughts common in Minnesota
Climate change has made rain and snowfall more intense.