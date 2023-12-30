More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 32, mix of sun and clouds with snow on the way
We'll see cooler temperatures and light snow this evening, with around half an inch in the Twin Cities area. Sunday will bring clearing skies.
World
Eurostar cancels trains due to flooding, stranding hundreds of travelers in Paris and London
Eurostar services to and from London were canceled Saturday after a tunnel under the River Thames became flooded due to heavy rain, disrupting festive travel plans.
Paul Douglas
Snow Expected Saturday Night For The Metro
While the skies will be cloudy Saturday in the metro, a clipper will be moving into northern Minnesota that will spread snow into the metro during the evening hours. This will push out early Sunday, leaving 0.5-1.5" of snow across northern/eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37, mostly sunny
Temps are still above average. Clouds will increase overnight, with a clipper bringing snow Saturday evening into Sunday in the Twin Cities area.