Morning forecast: High of 41, sunny, with clouds and then snow moving in
It'll be another mild day, but a sunny start will give way to clouds, and then 2-4 inches of snow Sunday.
White House climate czar to AP: Texas storm 'a wake-up call'
The deadly winter storm that caused widespread power outages in Texas and other states is a "wake-up call" for the United States to build energy systems and other infrastructure that are more reliable and resilient in the face of extreme-weather events linked to climate change, President Joe Biden's national climate adviser says.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday Night: 2" to 4" of Snow. 50s Next Weekend?
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued Saturday Night for the potential of 2" to 4" of snow. Isolated higher tallies can't be ruled out along a narrow line from Sioux Falls, SD to near Mankato. Temps Sunday and Monday will be a little cooler, but 50s may be possible by next weekend! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Biden surveys Texas weather damage, encourages virus shots
President Joe Biden heard firsthand from Texans clobbered by this month's brutal winter weather on Friday and pledged to stick with them "for the long haul" as he made his first trip to a major disaster area since he took office.
Evening forecast: Low of 29 with clouds; freezing fog possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.