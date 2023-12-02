More from Star Tribune
Travel This wild backcountry ski area, six hours from the Twin Cities, is not for beginners — and that's the point
More from Star Tribune
Travel This wild backcountry ski area, six hours from the Twin Cities, is not for beginners — and that's the point
More from Star Tribune
Travel This wild backcountry ski area, six hours from the Twin Cities, is not for beginners — and that's the point
More from Star Tribune
Travel This wild backcountry ski area, six hours from the Twin Cities, is not for beginners — and that's the point
More from Star Tribune
Travel This wild backcountry ski area, six hours from the Twin Cities, is not for beginners — and that's the point
More from Star Tribune
Travel This wild backcountry ski area, six hours from the Twin Cities, is not for beginners — and that's the point
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 38, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mild for early December, with passing clouds. There's a chance of light precipitation overnight. Sunday brings more clouds.
World
A snowstorm brings Munich airport to a standstill and causes travel chaos in Germany
All flights were grounded at Munich's airport Saturday after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria and Switzerland, affecting travel across the region.
Paul Douglas
More Clouds Than Sun This Weekend - Slight Snow Chance Saturday Night
A mostly quiet weekend is ahead, even as we track the potential for a few flurries Saturday Night/early Sunday in the metro (with maybe an inch of snow in southeastern Minnesota). This weekend will feature more clouds than sun with highs in the upper 30s. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 24, with growing clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
California cities and farms will get 10% of requested state water supplies when 2024 begins
California water agencies serving 27 million people will get 10% of the water they requested from state supplies to start 2024 due to a relatively dry fall, even though the state's reservoirs are in good shape, state officials said Friday.