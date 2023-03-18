More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 24, chilly and windy
We'll see subzero windchills, with a chance of flurries. A warmup is on the way Sunday, the last official day of winter.
Weather
Travel advisories issued for highways in southwestern Minnesota due to icy, whiteout conditions
As of Friday night, more than a dozen highways in southwest Minnesota had advisories warning against travel due to snow or ice-covered roads, along with whiteout conditions.
Paul Douglas
Slightly Warmer Saturday With Peeks Of Late Day Sun
We'll dig out of the temperature hole that we found ourselves in on Friday as we head into the weekend, with 20s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday. Clouds will be around most of Saturday, but sunny skies return Sunday. 40s return next week - but so do precipitation chances. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 11; another cold night with considerable cloudiness and flurries
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
California buildings still in peril from tumbling cliff
About two dozen people forced to flee Southern California apartment buildings endangered by a tumbling oceanside hill may be evacuated indefinitely.