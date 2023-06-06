More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: High 85, another chance of PM showers, storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, June 6
Paul Douglas
Smoked Showers With a Slight Cooling Trend
Showers get a westward nudge tomorrow with more comfortable conditions by midweek. I see 80s this week, maybe a 70s by Sunday. Nice. Enjoy a cooler front and free A/C. Sizzling summer heat may return later next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
World
Death toll rises to 42 as Haiti struggles to recover from floods
The death toll from the heavy floods that hit Haiti over the weekend has risen to 42, with another 11 people missing, authorities said Monday.
Local
Air quality alert for Twin Cities, eastern Minnesota to continue through Tuesday
Possible thunderstorms, along with a forecast cold front, may help clear the air late Monday.