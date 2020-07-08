More from Star Tribune
Desperation science slows hunt for virus drugs
The world is clamoring for fast answers and solutions from a research system not built for haste.
Morning forecast: Heat warning today, high 96; look out for strong storms
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Trump says he will pressure governors to open schools
"It's very important for our country. It's very important for the well-being of the student and the parents. So we're going to be putting a lot of pressure on," Trump said during a round-table discussion.
Coronavirus
NEA president slams Trump's idea to reopen schools
Lily Eskelsen García called the president's suggestion callous.
World
FBI director: China aims to be sole 'superpower'
"The stakes could not be higher, and the potential economic harm to American businesses and the economy as a whole almost defies calculation," Chris Wray said.