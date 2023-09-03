More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Heat advisory, high 99
It's rare for Minnesota to be this hot in September.
World
As Africa opens a climate summit, poor weather forecasting keeps the continent underprepared
Much of the world takes daily weather forecasts for granted. But most of Africa's 1.3 billion people live with little advance knowledge of what's to come. That can be both deadly and expensive, with damage running in the billions of dollars.
Nation
Still reeling from flooding, some in Vermont say something better must come out of losing everything
Seven weeks after catastrophic flooding in Vermont destroyed their mobile home, Sara Morris and her family don't yet know what they will do for housing long-term. She and her husband, their three kids and his mother have been staying with Morris' mother since the flooding mangled their home, boring a hole through the side and leaving it tilted in layers of mud.
Paul Douglas
July 4th or Labor Day weekend? Highs near 100F Sunday and Monday
We're in the midst of a five-day stretch of 90F-plus highs, with a shot at 100F the next two days. If you're out by the lake or partaking in the "Great Minnesota Sweat Together", make sure you're staying hydrated. Closer to average highs return midweek. — D.J. Kayser