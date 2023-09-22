More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tropical Storm Ophelia gathers strength off the mid-Atlantic coast, promising heavy rain and wind
Tropical Storm Ophelia was gaining strength as it churned toward the North Carolina coast on Friday, promising a weekend of heavy rain and windy conditions throughout the mid-Atlantic.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 63; cloudy with a passing shower followed by periods of rain
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 76, cloudy and breezy
There's a chance of spotty showers this afternoon. Heavy rain or severe weather is possible Saturday, with a lingering shower threat Sunday and Monday.
World
Ice pops cool down monkeys in Brazil at a Rio zoo during a rare winter heat wave
Upon spotting a zookeeper laden with a bucket full of fruit-flavored ice pops, black spider monkeys in Rio de Janeiro's BioParque gracefully swung their way towards him on Friday, chattering excitedly.
Local
A warmer, drier Minnesota winter? Early forecasts say so.
The Climate Prediction Center says temperatures from November through March will likely run above normal for most of the state.