Evening forecast: Low of 25; partly cloudy and breezy, with a nice Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Flood watches issued in Northwest as some urged to evacuate
Residents in Washington state were preparing for possible flooding as "atmospheric rivers" once again threatened parts of the Northwest, which saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.
Paul Douglas
Sunny And Near Average Sunday - Above Average Highs Return To End November
No weather concerns across the state if you're heading back home during daylight hours on Sunday, though a few rain or snow showers will start to work into western Minnesota during the evening. Highs will be in the 30s Sunday but return to the 40s for much of the work week. Click for more - D.J. Kayser
World
At least 3 people dead during first winter storm in UK
At least three people have died in the U.K. after the year's first winter storm battered parts of the countries with gusts of nearly 100 mph (160 kph).