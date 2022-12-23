More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Frigid with dangerous windchills; high -1
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 23
Arctic air, strong winds threaten to upend holiday plans
By early evening, MnDOT was advising no travel overnight in 13 southwest counties "due to limited visibility and extreme weather conditions which may be life-threatening if stranded." The agency closed I-90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border.
What is a polar vortex, anyway? A Minnesota weather expert explains
Scientists have used the term for decades, but it has exploded in popularity in recent years.
Paul Douglas
Ground Blizzards Expected Friday With Wind Gusts Of 40 MPH In The Metro
Roads are already shutting down as of Thursday evening across parts of southern Minnesota due to increasing winds and ground blizzards. Whiteout conditions will continue Friday due to wind gusts in the metro up to 40 mph. - D.J. Kayser
Business
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'
Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending "bomb cyclone" that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.