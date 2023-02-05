More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Tiny-school standout Asuma puts Cherry on top in Class 1A, brings Gophers staff to his games
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Tiny-school standout Asuma puts Cherry on top in Class 1A, brings Gophers staff to his games
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Tiny-school standout Asuma puts Cherry on top in Class 1A, brings Gophers staff to his games
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Tiny-school standout Asuma puts Cherry on top in Class 1A, brings Gophers staff to his games
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Flurries possible, high 28
Slightly above average temperatures continue this week. Don't be surprised if you notice a small flurry Sunday morning.
Paul Douglas
Happy National Weatherperson's Day!
Well above average temperatures continue into the first full week of February with a rain snow mix likely tomorrow. A few communities could see a slushy coating up north, but nothing major. Highs on Wednesday could reach 40F? Wow! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
www.startribune.com
Nation
Mount Washington experiences record-setting wind chill
The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, including a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 78 C) on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 31, partly cloudy
A breeze will make temperatures feel like they're in the 20s, but we're out of the deep freeze. There's a chance of mixed precipitation Monday.