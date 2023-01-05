More from Star Tribune
Nation
Huge storm hits California with damaging winds, heavy rains
Damaging winds and heavy rains hit California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flash flooding, and contributing to the deaths at least two people, including a child whose home was hit by a falling tree.
World
UK saw hottest-ever year in 2022 as Europe's climate warms
Britain had its warmest year on record in 2022, official figures showed Thursday, the latest evidence that climate change is transforming Europe's weather.
Local
Digging out becomes a chore as snow piles up; 14.9" at MSP
Minnesotans spent Wednesday digging out from one of the state's largest January snowstorms after more than a foot of fell over two days and turned roads treacherous, downed power lines and closed schools.
Nation
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people.