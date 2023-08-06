More from Star Tribune
Sports
Paris' test for Olympic swimming in the Seine canceled due to poor water quality
Heavy rains in Paris have led to the cancellation on Sunday of a swimming event in the River Seine that was to be a test for next year's Summer Olympics, but Games organizers say the waterway will be better prepared in 2024.
World
Tropical storm hits Japan's Okinawa islands again, unleashing torrential rain
A meandering storm was headed again toward southwestern Japan on Sunday, prompting fresh warnings about dangerously heavy rainfall after the same area was hit several days ago.
World
More people go missing and thousands are evacuated as northeast China is hit by more floods
Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri on Saturday, as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more.
Paul Douglas
Don't Predict Rain During a Drought
Moisture that was predicted to soak much of Minnesota is staying south. The storm is tracking 200 miles farther south and so are the heaviest bands of showers and thunderstorms. The metro may see a few showers today, Check the blog fore more details. -Todd Nelson