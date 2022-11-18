More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Very Few Travel Concerns This Holiday Week Locally
Our long stretch of days with snow is in the rear-view mirror, and the snow on the ground could be doing the same with highs in the 30s this week - even nearing 40F late in the week. No big travel concerns locally - just a light rain/snow chance (mainly across northern Minnesota) Wednesday Night into early Thanksgiving Day. - D.J. Kayser
Sports
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City.
Nation
Parts of N.Y. dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall
Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Nation
Charges dropped against deputy after 2 died in flooded van
Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018's Hurricane Florence in South Carolina.