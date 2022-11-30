More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tornado threat continues as southern towns assess damage
Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama. Two deaths were reported as the storm front continued to threaten parts of the Deep South on Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold and windy, high 20
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Nation
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South.
Local
Season's first major snowfall drops 8" on Twin Cities metro area
Minneapolis and St. Paul declare snow emergencies, while many flights canceled at MSP airport.