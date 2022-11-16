More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cloudy with a couple of snow showers
Temps remain at December-like levels with light snow tapering by lunchtime.
Paul Douglas
Light Snow AM Wednesday. Cold Blast Late Week
Temps remain at December-like levels with light snow tapering by lunchtime. A slap of even colder air arrives tomorrow, which will be enhanced by wind-whipped flakes and flurries. Friday could see record cold high temps across the state with subzero wind chills this weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 28; a little snow at times, up to an inch
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
US to supply Puerto Rico with emergency power generation
The U.S. government announced Tuesday that it will provide Puerto Rico with temporary electric generation via barges to help´in restoring the island's storm-devastated power grid and ease repeated widespread outages.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light snow, high 33
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 15