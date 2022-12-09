More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 34, a few lingering snow showers
It'll be cloudy in the Twin Cities area. Expect slick roads in southern Minnesota after the snow. It'll be a little warmer Saturday, with a chance of freezing drizzle. A potentially strong storm could move in midweek.
Morning forecast: Cloudy, snow south; high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 9
New abnormal: Climate disaster damage 'down' to $268 billion
This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest U.S. hurricanes on record, devastating droughts in Europe and China, a drought-triggered famine in Africa and deadly heat waves all over.
Evening forecast: Low of 25, with a bit of snow late, with up to an inch possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region. Read more about what's in the forecast Friday for the metro here.
Paul Douglas
Some Snow Possible For The Friday Morning Commute - Eyes On The Storm Next Week
Snow and ice will fall across parts of southern Minnesota Thursday night into Friday, with snow in time for the morning rush in the metro. Some drizzle/freezing drizzle/snow will be possible Saturday. Then all eyes turn toward an impactful system next week. - D.J. Kayser