More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Spain's April heat nearly impossible without climate change
Record-breaking April temperatures in Spain, Portugal and northern Africa were made 100 times more likely by human-caused climate change, a new flash study found, and would have been almost impossible in the past.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of showers, cooler, high 67
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, May 5
Variety
River rafters say big California snowmelt means epic season
Triple Threat. Deadman's Drop. Satan's Cesspool. After years of drought, the rapids along California's American River are truly living up to their names.
Paul Douglas
Periods Of Rain The Next Several Days
Showers and a few thunderstorms will be around southern Minnesota - including the metro - for Cinco de Mayo Friday, with additional rounds of rain expected across the state through the weekend and into next week. Some areas will end up with over an inch of rain by late next week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 48; mostly cloudy ahead of rain chances the next few days
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.