More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of more storms, high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 29
World
Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels
Bad weather eased in central Greece on Friday leaving widespread flooding and infrastructure damage across the farming region that has been battered by two powerful storms in less than a month.
Paul Douglas
Strong Storms Possible Friday - Warming Up For The Weekend
A few strong storms are possible later in the day Friday - mainly north and west of the metro. Then we'll see 80s this weekend - and even the potential of a record high Sunday. - D.J. Kayser
Local
Drought conditions lessen slightly in Minnesota after recent rain
"We're still in a major drought," said Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist with the Minnesota State Climatology Office.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 61; moon-lit sky and mild ahead of a warmer weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.