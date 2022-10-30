More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Calm and sunny, high 63
No need to put a coat on over your costume this year. Sunday is sunny and calm and Halloween Monday will be no different. Temperatures well above average.
World
Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide
Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Extended Perfection. Dry, But Rain on the Way?
It's been hard to complain about the weather close to home this fall. Undoubtedly it has been dry, but this extended perfection will trickle into early November with near record warmth possible on Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 43; mainly clear with another nice weekend day ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
US storm survivors: We need money faster, less red tape
Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation's disaster aid system is broken and that they want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape.