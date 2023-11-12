More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Breezy, high 56
Expect a dry and breezy Sunday. Temperatures warm up through midweek.
Paul Douglas
A Mild Week - Winter Delayed Once Again
Here comes a warm front that would feel right at home in early October, with 50s into Thursday. The best chance of topping 60? Tuesday and Thursday; 20F warmer than average. Wow. No big storms of any flavor in sight - I see a little rain Thanksgiving Week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecat: Low of 37; considerable clouds, with showers in spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
How researchers, farmers and brewers want to safeguard beer against climate change
On a bright day this fall, tractors crisscrossed Gayle Goschie's farm about an hour outside Portland, Oregon. Goschie is in the beer business — a fourth-generation hops farmer. Fall is the off-season, when the trellises are bare, but recently, her farming team has been adding winter barley, a relatively newer crop in the world of beer, to their rotation, preparing barley seeds by the bucketful.
Afternoon forecast: High of 45, cloudy and cool
There's a chance of precipitation. Sunday will be warmer, and there's more nice fall weather on the way.