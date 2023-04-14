More from Star Tribune
Nation
Airport reopening as South Florida floods slowly recede
One of Florida's busiest airports announced plans to reopen Friday morning, two days after an unprecedented deluge left planes and travelers stranded and turned Fort Lauderdale's streets into rivers.
Weather
Morning forecast: Another warm one, high 82; cooler this weekend
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, April 14
Nation
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
In some ways, it was the Florida Man of storms – not quite knowing when to say when.
Nation
South Floridians mop up, recall fear after historic deluge
The water was rising around her car, and Amanda Valentine thought she was going to die. She had just gotten a warning on her phone about flash flooding, and now it was all around her.
Nation
Snowmelt spurs flooding from Southwest to Rockies, 2 rescues
A rapid spring snowmelt after an unusually wet winter is unleashing flooding from the Southwest to the Rockies, causing residents there and in the Upper Midwest to evacuate or stock up on sandbags amid surging creeks and rivers.