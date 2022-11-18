More from Star Tribune
Sports
Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall
Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo's schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its "home" game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday.
Nation
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 16, chance of snow
Snow in northwestern Minnesota will move across the state this afternoon into early Saturday, with about an inch possible. It'll be cool and breezy Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Colder, a few flurries; high 16
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 18
Nation
Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.