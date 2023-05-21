More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Sunny Skies Continue Sunday - Wildfire Smoke Aloft Moves Back In Across Northern Minnesota
We'll watch another fantastic May weekend weather day in the Twin Cities on Sunday, with highs in the mid/upper 70s and sunny skies. Cooler conditions are expected along the North Shore due to a lake breeze. Hazy skies are also expected in northern Minnesota due to Canadian wildfire smoke. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 72, sunny and pleasant
It'll be a nice spring day, with some warmer and smokier weather on the way, and a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday in north-central Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 72, plenty of sun
It'll be a nice spring day, with some warmer and smokier weather on the way.