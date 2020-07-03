More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Another hot one; high of 92
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
U.S. justice officials would like Prince Andrew to talk about Jeffrey Epstein
The statement came as they discussed the arrest of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
Coronavirus
Minn. Ironman returns to training after beating COVID-19
Ben O'Donnell was in the ICU with COVID-19 for nearly a month. Now he's continuing his training to compete in Ironman in November.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 70; more clouds and more humidity
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: More heat and humidity; high 90
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast