More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Minneapolis church hopes to make kindness go viral with bingo
Waite Park Church in northeast Minneapolis has created a Viral Kindness Bingo game. People do simple acts of kindness to fill out a bingo card and the church will donate 10lbs of food for every bingo to SACA Food Shelf & Thrift Store.
Video
Virginia community surprises young boy with birthday parade
Dozens of families in cars decorated with balloons honked horns, raised handmade signs and wished Jessiah Lee a happy sixth birthday.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and warm, high 76
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: AM rain, then warm sun; high 76
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Scattered showers, low 53
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast