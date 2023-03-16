More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: AM rain, PM snow with falling temps
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, March 16
Nation
Storms end Southern California water restrictions for 7M
California's 11th atmospheric river left the storm-soaked state with a bang Wednesday, bringing flooded roadways, landslides and toppled trees to the southern part of the state as well as drought-busting rainfall that meant the end of water restrictions for nearly 7 million people.
World
After Cyclone Freddy, flood risk lingers for southern Africa
After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now confronting the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage.
World
Cyclone Freddy wanes after battering Malawi, Mozambique
Cyclone Freddy has dissipated after killing hundreds of people and displacing thousands in Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, although flooding remains a threat in both countries, a regional monitoring center said late Wednesday.
Nation
Scientists: Largest US reservoirs moving in right direction
Parts of California are under water, the Rocky Mountains are bracing for more snow, flood warnings are in place in Nevada, and water is being released from some Arizona reservoirs to make room for an expected bountiful spring runoff.