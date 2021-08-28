More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 85, heavy rain and showers on the way
There's a chance of severe weather this afternoon and evening, with scattered rain Sunday.
Nation
Louisiana braces for 'life-altering' Hurricane Ida
Residents across Louisiana's coast Saturday were taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a "life-altering" Hurricane Ida which is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore.
World
Hurricane Nora forms; on track to skirt along Mexico's coast
Hurricane Nora formed early Saturday in the eastern Pacific on a forecast track that would bring it near the Puerto Vallarta area and then head toward a close encounter with resorts at the tip of Baja California Peninsula.
Nation
EXPLAINER: Is New Orleans protected from a hurricane?
New Orleans finds itself in the path of Hurricane Ida 16 years to the day after floodwalls collapsed and levees were overtopped by a storm surge driven by Hurricane Katrina. That flooding killed more than 1,000 people and caused billions in damage. But Ida arrives at the doorstep of a region transformed since 2005 by a giant civil works project and closer attention to flood control.
Nation
Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Hurricane Ida struck Cuba on Friday and threatened to slam into Louisiana with devastating force over the weekend, prompting evacuations in New Orleans and across the coastal region.