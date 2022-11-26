More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 52, sunny and breezy
It'll be mild today, with some cooler and cloudier weather on the way Sunday, and a chance of snow Tuesday.
Nation
Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband rescued
A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said.
Paul Douglas
So Many Questions This Winter Season
Soak up 50F later today because a cooling trend is just as inevitable as pangs of holiday disappointment. No drama Sunday or Monday but a storm will side-swipe us with plowable snow Tuesday, maybe something in the 2-4" range. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 37 and clear; sunny and 50 possible Saturday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 48; sunny, breezy and mild
It'll be above freezing in much of the state overnight, with warmer and breezier conditions Saturday. Cooler temperatures arrive Sunday, with potential accumulating snow next week.