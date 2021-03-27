Weather

March 2021 has been a warm and somewhat soggy month for us. Minneapolis is running nearly +9 degrees above average, which is the 8th warmest on record. We're also more than 1 inch above average in the precipitation department with more rain expected today. Sunday will be the brighter, better day of the weekend with above average temps once again. A windy Monday could feature our first 70 degree high of the year! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson