Coronavirus Walz: Rural providers, Minnesota's progress influenced move to expand vaccine eligibility
Morning forecast: 49, rain ending early evening
It'll be nicer tomorrow, with a brief (and windy) jump into the 70s Monday.
Evening forecast: Low of 40; clouds roll in ahead of weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Soggy Saturday, Sunny Sunday & 70s on Monday?
March 2021 has been a warm and somewhat soggy month for us. Minneapolis is running nearly +9 degrees above average, which is the 8th warmest on record. We're also more than 1 inch above average in the precipitation department with more rain expected today. Sunday will be the brighter, better day of the weekend with above average temps once again. A windy Monday could feature our first 70 degree high of the year! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Alabama, Georgia pick up the pieces after deadly tornadoes
Chainsaws buzzed through fallen trees, stunned residents dug in the rubble that had been their homes, and neighbors rushed in to help on Friday after multiple tornadoes ripped a path of devastation across the Deep South. At least five people were killed.
Afternoon forecast: 52, mix of sun and clouds
It'll get sunnier this afternoon, but rain is on the way overnight and into Saturday.