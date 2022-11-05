More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 44, windy with chances of rain
There will be more clouds and showers in the east and sun in the west, with warmer weather on the way Sunday.
World
Malaysia enters tight race as long-dominant party seeks win
Campaigning for Malaysia's general elections started Saturday in a highly competitive race that will see the world's longest-serving coalition seeking to regain its dominance four years after a shocking electoral loss.
Nation
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins.
Paul Douglas
Some Rain In Eastern Minnesota Saturday - Dry But Windy Sunday
Sunday will be the drier day of the weekend in the metro for any outdoor activities, as a system Saturday helps bring us some rain chances. Heavy rain, though, with that system will fall across southeastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. - D.J. Kayser