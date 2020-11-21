More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
World
Trump talks to Michigan lawmakers in vote battle
President Donald Trump summoned a delegation of Republican lawmakers from Michigan, including the state's Senate majority leader and House speaker, in an apparent extension of his efforts to persuade judges and election officials in the state to set aside Biden's 154,000-vote margin of victory.
Politics
Georgia governor certifies electors for Biden
Georgia's governor and top elections official on Friday certified results showing Joe Biden won the presidential race over Republican President Donald Trump.
Nation
Aerials of suburban Milwaukee mall following shooting
Eight people were injured in a shooting on Friday at a suburban Milwaukee mall and police said they were still seeking the suspect.
High Schools
Friday Minnesota prep football highlights
Watch some of the big plays from Minnesota high school football on Friday. Highlights provided by Prep Spotlight TV. Tap on our sports TV/radio listings for a link to live webstreams of games around Minnesota.
High Schools
Rosemount routs East Ridge
The Irish, after starting their season with two canceled games due to COVID-19, finished with a 42-0 victory.