Morning forecast: 39, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be cool today, with cloud cover this morning and isolated showers, and a chance of freezing rain in northern Minnesota. Skies will clear this afternoon. There's warmer weather on the way Friday and Saturday.
Business
EU nations work on rift over gas price cap as cold sets in
On winter's doorstep, European Union nations have not been able to surmount bitter disagreements as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their natural gas bills as cold weather sets in.
Paul Douglas
Cloudy With Some Light Drizzle For Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving! The drizzle we're talking about isn't of gravy (though your plate may have plenty of that), but of precipitation at times as we head through the day. Some of it up north could be freezing drizzle, making some roads slick. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 32; mostly cloudy; areas of late-night fog
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Good travel conditions, high 42
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 23