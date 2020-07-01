More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Minimum-wage workers get raises in Minneapolis, St. Paul
Business leaders say the added cost compounds COVID-19 losses.
Local
U drops SAT/ACT admissions requirement at Twin Cities campus
The school joins a growing number of colleges nationwide that are phasing out standardized testing requirements.
Duluth
Homelessness spikes in St. Louis County
DULUTH – Before the pandemic and the economic crisis that followed, homelessness was already on the rise in the region.St. Louis County reported an 18%…
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Park Board narrowly votes down plan to restrict encampments
Small encampments have shown up in about 35 park locations, including one in front of the superintendent's home at Lyndale Farmstead Park.
Minneapolis
Some Minneapolis Black leaders speak out against City Council's moves to defund police
While the movement to defund the police has been driven by Black activists, others say that city politicians rushed the process and failed to include a police chief who has the backing of many Black residents.