More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Teenager says accountability in his case could have prevented killing of George Floyd
John Pope reflects on the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin–whom Pope had a previous encounter with.
Video
Minneapolis teen recalls violent arrest by Derek Chauvin years before George Floyd
John Pope recounts his experience with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin that put the then 14-year-old in the hospital.
Weather
Morning forecast: Windy, cooler; high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 31